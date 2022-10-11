Assistant Engineer under vigilance scanner in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a blow to the corrupt officials, the vigilance sleuths have apprehended assistant engineer for possession of Disproportionate Assets (DA) to the tune of 167% of known sources of income in Bhubaneswar of Odisha today.

The accused has been identified as Manas Ranjan Samal.

According to reports, on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets to the known sources of income by Manas, simultaneous house searches were conducted on 10.10.2022 at 7 places in Cuttack, Khurdha & Jagatsinghpur districts by 7 teams of Odisha Vigilance led by 3 DSPs, 11 Inspectors, 2 Sub-Inspectors, 5 ASIs and other staff on the strength of Search.

Besides, Warrants were issued by the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar. During house searches, the following movable and immovable assets were unearthed in the name of Manas and his family members, One triple storeyed building over plot No. E/121, Sector-7, CDA, Cuttack, One flat vide No. 206-B, Floor-B Block, Srusti Plaza, Kantilo, Jatani worth Rs.22.76 Lakhs, Single storeyed building over parental land located at Champatipatna, Salipur, Dist-Cuttack, and several movable and immovable properties from his possession.

After the through search the properties were calculated by the Vigilance officials and it was found that, Manas had the possession of disproportionate assets which is reportedly 167% higher than his known sources of income.

In the meantime, the Bhubaneswar Vigilance Police Station has booked him under Case No.32 dated 11.10.2022 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/12 PC Act, 1988 as amended by PC (Amendment) Act, 2018. Besides, he was arrested and forwarded to the court.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.