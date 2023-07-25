State

Assistant Engineer RWSS in Boudh under Odisha vigilance scanner

The Assistant Engineer was accepting a bribe of Rs.50,000/- from a complainant for preparing final bill of a solar drinking water project. 

Boudh: Today Bhabagrahi Samantaray, Ex Assistant Engineer (Retired), RWSS, Boudh in Boudh district has been nabbed by Odisha Vigilance.

The Assistant engineer was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Berhampur Vigilance PS Case No.03 On February 02, 2019 U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Amendment Act, 2018 for demanding and accepting bribe.

He was later convicted by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Phulbani and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and to pay fine of Rs.5,000/- and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of three months more for the offence U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Amendment Act, 2018.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Sri Bhabagrahi Samantaray following his conviction. Detailed report awaited in this matter.

