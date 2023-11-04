Assistant Engineer of Rural Works arrested by Odisha Vigilance

Cuttack: The Odisha vigilance on Saturday arrested Arjun Kumar Sahoo, Assistant Executive engineer for possession of disproportionate assests.

He was working as an assistant Engineer in the Rural Works Sub-Division in Salepur block of Cuttack district.

Based on the searches that were conducted yesterday by the vigilance officials, they unearthered two buildings, including one triple-storeyed building at Bhubaneswar, worth about Rs 1 crore, 21 plots, deposits over 70.09 lakhs, gold jewellery weighing approx 218 gms, cash Rs.2.83 lakhs and 3 four wheelers along with a other assests.

Sahoo was unable to give a satisfactory account of how he accumulated the properties and cash and he was arrested by Vigilance.

Later, he will be produced at the Hon’ble Court of Spl. Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.