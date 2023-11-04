Assistant Engineer of Rural Works arrested by Odisha Vigilance
The Odisha vigilance arrested Arjun Kumar Sahoo, Assistant Executive engineer for possession of disproportionate assests to his known sources of income
Cuttack: The Odisha vigilance on Saturday arrested Arjun Kumar Sahoo, Assistant Executive engineer for possession of disproportionate assests.
He was working as an assistant Engineer in the Rural Works Sub-Division in Salepur block of Cuttack district.
Based on the searches that were conducted yesterday by the vigilance officials, they unearthered two buildings, including one triple-storeyed building at Bhubaneswar, worth about Rs 1 crore, 21 plots, deposits over 70.09 lakhs, gold jewellery weighing approx 218 gms, cash Rs.2.83 lakhs and 3 four wheelers along with a other assests.
Sahoo was unable to give a satisfactory account of how he accumulated the properties and cash and he was arrested by Vigilance.
Later, he will be produced at the Hon’ble Court of Spl. Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.