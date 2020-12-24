Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Berhampur: The Odisha vigilance officials conducted raids at the residence of Rayagada Divison-2 Works dept Assistant engineer Uddhab Padhi on allegation of accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The anti-corruption officials also conducted simultaneous raids at five places including his triple storied residential building of Sri Padhy at Kamapalli, Berhampur,his business unit at Dharakote, office & govt. quarter at Gunupurand one flat in Puri,on the strength of search warrant issued by Spl. Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur.

Till the last reports were filed, the raids are still underway.The total calculation of her movable and immovable properties is yet to be ascertained.