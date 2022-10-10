Assistant Engineer Of Public Health Division Under Vigilance Scanner In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A raid is currently under by Odisha Vigilance at the residence of the Assistant Engineer of Public Health Division Manas Ranjan Samal on charges of amassing properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.
As per reports, three DSP, eleven inspectors along with two sub-inspectors and five ASI have been involved along with other members of Vigilance team.
The raid has been conducted on the strength of search warrants issued by Hon’ble Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.
As per reports, the team is conducting raid at 6 different places simultaneously including a triple storey building at CDA sector- 7 in Cuttack, his relative’s house in Gandakipur at Kujang, one of his friend’s house in Salipur and one office of Public Health Division.
The search is in progress. Further reports awaited.