Assistant Conservator of Forest in Odisha under vigilance scanner

Lamtapur: The Lamtaput forest ranger identified as Surjit Sahoo has been caught by Vigilance sleuths while accepting bribe on Tuesday.

According to available reports, Sahoo was promoted to the post of ACF (Assistant Conservator of Forest) from ranger on the same day of the vigilance raid.

The Lamtaput forest range is in Koraput district of Odisha. According to information, while he was on his way to Bhubaneswar with a large amount of cash, he was ambushed by a vigilance team on the way. The team of Odisha Vigilance found cash of Rs. 1,05,000/- ( suspected ill-gotten cash) at Koraput Town on intercepting his vehicle.

Later, the vigilance team reportedly detained Surjit at a specific place and interrogated him. However, the vigilance has not given any information about how much money has been seized from him. Surjit had informed a colleague of his that he was going to Bhubaneswar.

Following interception, simultaneous searches are going on at office and residential quarters of Sahoo at Lamtaput and family residence at Bhubaneswar from DA angle.

Investigation is in progress. Detailed report awaited in this matter.