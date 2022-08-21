Assistant Collector Lalit Kumar Mandal

Odisha: Assistant Collector uses wife’s BPL card to get Land Patta under Jaga Mission

By Subadh Nayak 86 0

Malkangiri: An incident of misuse of power by an Assistant Collector has come to the fore from Malkangiri district of Odisha.

The Assistant Collector, who has been identified as Lalit Kumar Mandal and is posted as Emergency Officer in the district Collector’s Office has allegedly obtained a land patta (Record of Rights) at subsidised rate under Jaga Mission through a BPL card previously issued in the name of his wife.

According to allegations, Mandal manipulated the BPL card to evade a tax of around Rs 50,000 and prepared the card in the name of his wife Binati Rani.

On the other, Mandal said that he is unaware of the BPL card issued to his wife Binati Rani.

