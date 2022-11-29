Assistant Block Education Officer,Jr Clerk caught red-handed while taking bribe in Jajpur

Jajpur: The Odisha vigilance caught Assistant Block Education Officer( BEO) and Jr Clerk while demanding and accepting bribe at Jajpur on Tuesday.

The accused ABEO and Junior Clerk has been identified as Amiya Ku Dash and Sudhanshu Sekhar Nayak.

According to Vigilance officials, the duo had demanded Rs 30,000 from the complainant to release his arrear pay and other dues which have been pending for quite long.

Based on the complaint, the officials laid a trap and caught both of them red-handed when they were taking money.

The bribe of the amount has been recovered from the accused ABEO and seized, an official said.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at the paternal house of Sri Dash at village Kudei Sasan under Badchana PS in Jajpur district and his residential flat no 4 at Shree Tower, BJB Nagar, Bhubaneswar as well as the residential house of accused Sri Nayak, Jr. clerk at village Sukhadeipur under Badchana PS,in Jajpur district from DA angle.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS case no.50/2022 under 7PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation in progress against accused ABEO Dash and Jr.Clerk Nayak.

More details awaited.