ASSI Seeks Support of KIIT-KIMS to Offer Spine Treatment in Tribal Areas

Bhubaneswar: The Association of Spine Surgeons of India (ASSI) has expressed its willingness to tie up with the KIIT-KIMS and offer spine-related critical care and treatment to the tribal population across Odisha.

The novel intent was made during the inaugural ceremony of Instructional Course Spine 2022 here, which is being attended by leading spine surgeons from across India.

President of the ASSI Dr Shankar Acharya said the association is focused on creating a new group of spine surgeons among other areas including providing critical training for ensuring the best treatment.

He also stressed creating awareness on the prevention of road accidents and taking proper care of the elderly population, efforts that can go a long way in better management of spine-related ailments.

The Chief Guest at the function was the Founder of the KIIT Group of Institutions Dr Achyuta Samanta. Addressing the gathering, ASSI Secretary Dr. Gautam Zaveri enlisted the help of Dr Samanta and his organization to hold camps, examine patients and perform surgeries in tribal areas of Odisha.

“We would like to associate with your organization and see whether we can take it further to the tribal areas of Odisha and set up camps. Our surgeons will go down there and perform operations. We have done this extensively in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh and it will be a great opportunity to tie up with you and start a similar initiative,” he said.

Dr Samanta extended his support to the initiative and said that KIMS is also operating healthcare centres in remote and far-flung areas for the benefit of the poor and tribal population. He also invited the participants at the conference to visit the KISS campus which offers education and boarding free to the tribal students.

The event which will end on November 6 is being organized by the Odisha Orthopedic Association. The theme of the event is ‘cervical spine’.

Director RMRC, Bhubaneswar Sanghamitra Pati, the guest of honour, sought greater synergy between the researchers and the doctors for better spine care.

Organising Chairman Dr Madan Mohan Sahoo and Dr Jitendra Kumar Rout spoke on the occasion.