Assets worth over Rs 8.33 Lakhs of Ex DGM, CESU, Bhubaneswar confiscated

Bhubaneswar: The authorized officer of Special Court, Bhubaneswar passed order for confiscating assents worth Rs 8.33 lakhs of the Ex DGM, Electrical, CESU, Bhubaneswar. A case had been filed by Odisha Vigilance vide No 13/15 in this regard.

Earlier, Damodar Das, Ex DGM was convicted on 25.8.2022 in the DA case lodged by Odisha Vigilance vide BBSR Vigilance PS Case no 53/2008 for the offence U/s 13(2)r/w13(1)(e)PC Act, 1988 for possession of disproportionate assets.

Das was also convicted on 30.3.2012 in a trap case lodged by Odisha Vigilance vide BBSR Vigilance PS Case no 34/2008 and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs.30,000/- for the offence U/s 7/13(2)r/w13(1)(d) PC Act, 1988.

In all DA cases against senior ranks, Odisha Vigilance is simultaneously launching confiscation proceedings in Special Courts established for the purpose, for confiscation of their properties.

With a motto of zero tolerance to corruption, the Govt. of Odisha was foremost in the country to enact the Special Courts Act, 2006 for speedy trial and confiscation of property of public servants holding high political and public offices who have accumulated property, disproportionate to their known sources of income by resorting to corrupt means.

Odisha Vigilance is committed to take strong action against corrupt practices by government/public servants, including confiscation of properties acquired through corrupt means.