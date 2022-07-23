Assault on Prakruti Mishra by co-actor Babushaan’s wife: Prakruti’s father files defamation case

By WCE 3
Manmath Mishra

Bhubaneswar: Taking a serious note of the assault on Odia actress Prakruti Mishra by co-actor Ollywood superstar Babushaan Mahanty’s wife Trupti, Prakruti’s father filed a defamation case on Saturday.

Prakruti’s father Manmath Mishra filed an FIR at the Kharvel Nagar police station here against Babushaan’s father-in-law Lalit Satpathy alleging that Lalit and Trupti are conspiring to kill his daughter Prakruti Mishra.

Manmath Mishra also claimed that some people waylaid Prakruti’s vehicle and tortured her both physically and mentally.

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh said that the police have started an investigation into the matter based on the FIR and the viral video which purportedly showed Trupti blocking Babushaan Mahanty’s car in the middle of the road and manhandling Prakruti Mishra.

