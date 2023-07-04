Assault on man in Bhubaneswar for foiling robbery attempt, 2 arrested

Bhubaneswar: An assault on a man in Bhubaneswar has taken place when the man was trying to stop a robbery attempt, said reports.

The man has been assaulted so badly that he is in a critical condition. In this matter a complaint had been lodged with the Chandrashekharpur Police.

It is worth mentioning that the police has been successful in arresting two of the miscreants allegedly involved in the act.

The man identified as Alok who went to prevent the loot had been beaten up so badly that he is in a critical condition, said reports.

According to the preliminary report of the police. The attack was allegedly due to past enmity. The victim had also mentioned the same in his complaint.

The complaint further mentioned that the miscreants had attacked Alok with broken glass bottles and hockey sticks. There were as many as 10 assailants. They had arrived in a swift car, scooties and motorcycles.

Alok further informed the police that the attack had taken place to take revenge of a past enmity. He has requested the police to look in the matter at the earliest and check the CCTV footage.

It is worth mentioning that the assault had taken place a year back.