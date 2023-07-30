Aspirants protest over OSSC ULB Question paper leak

Bhadrak: In latest news, tension gripped the Bhadrak Autonomous college as allegations of a question paper leak surfaced during the OSSC ULB examination. Over 50 candidates sat protesting at the college gate, raising their voices against the alleged leak.

According to the examinees, the OSSC ULB question papers were leaked before the scheduled time of the examination at 10 AM. They even claimed that the seal of the question papers should have been broken in front of them, as per the norms.

The enraged students sat in protest outside the college gates, demanding a probe into the matter. Over 50 students assigned in Room number 21, 22, and 23 of the college voiced their concerns and demanded answers from the concerned authorities.

The situation led to the intervention of the local police. A team of police reached the spot and are currently investigating into the matter. As per reports, a total of 699 candidates were scheduled to take the OSSC ULB Accounts exam today.