ASO written examination rescheduled, to be held on August 27: Details here

Bhubaneswar: The Assistant Section Officer (ASO) written examination has been rescheduled. The said examination for recruitment to the post of ASO will be held on 27 August, 2022. Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Chairman Satyajit Mohanty informed it through his tweeter handle today.

As per the rescheduled programme the first sitting will commence at 9 am, the second sitting will start at 11.30 am and the third sitting of the exam will begin at 2.30 pm on August 27 (Saturday), 2022.

The first paper of the exam includes General awareness, the second paper includes Test of Reasoning and Mental Ability as well as Mathematics and the third paper is the Language paper.

In a letter issued by OPSC today the candidates were advised to visit the website of the Commission regularly for update.

It is to be noted that the ASO examination that had earlier been scheduled to be conducted by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on August 21 had been postponed due to severe flood situation in the state.

Here is the new schedule of the exam: