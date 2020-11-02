Asking Hard Earned Money To Contractor Leads To Clash; 1 Killed, Another Critical In Odisha

Asking Hard Earned Money To Contractor Leads To Clash; 1 Killed, Another Critical In Odisha

Keonjhar: A man was killed while another sustained critical injuries following a group clash at Paintapani village under Anandapur police station limits of Odisha’s Keonjhar district yesterday.

Sources said that the group fight erupted after one Pratap Nayak, a labour contractor, allegedly attacked Bibhishan, a daily wager, along with his aides for asking his hard-earned due money.

Bibhishan sustained grievous injury on his head as Pratap and his associates hacked him with a sharp weapon, alleged his family members. He was admitted to Anandapur Hospital for treatment. However, later he was shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated further.

On the other hand, family members of Pratap rushed his body to the Anandapur Hospital alleging that he died after being attacked by Bibhishan.

Anandapur police, meanwhile, has started an investigation into the matter. Efforts are on to ascertain what led to the group fight and who killed Pratap.