Aska Police Station in Odisha’s Ganjam district awarded as number one PS in Country

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police have brought laurels to the State as the Aska Model Police station in Ganjam district of the State has been selected by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as the Number One Police Station in the Country for the year 2022.

As per reports the Inspector in Charge (IIC) of Aska Police Station Prashanta Kumar Sahoo received the award from the Union Home Minister Amit Shah at an event in New Delhi.

DGP Odisha, Sunil Kumar Bansal is attending the DGsP/IGsP Conference – 2022.

Director, Intelligence Sanjeeb Panda, IPS, Addl. DG of Police (Law & Order), R.K. Sharma, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, Saumyendra Kumar Priyadarsi, IPS, Addl. DG of Police (CID-CB), Arun Bothra, IPS along with other senior officers are attending the DGsP/IGsP Conference – 2022 virtually from Bhubaneswar.

This is a moment of great pride and honour for Odisha Police.