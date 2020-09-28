Aadhaar card is a very important document. The importance of Aadhaar card is that it is necessary for the child to get admission in school and take advantage of government schemes. Aadhar records biometric and demographic information of a citizen. In this, the mobile number, name, address, fingerprint, identification of eyes etc. are recorded. A unique number of 12 numbers is also given in Aadhaar.

People often have many types of questions about Aadhaar, but they do not know where to get the right information. In such a situation, they remain in a state of confusion. If you have any question about Aadhaar, then you can easily get answers sitting at home. The social media platform is a better medium for this.

The Aadhaar card issuing agency provides unique answers to users’ queries through the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Facebook page @AadhaarOfficial. You can ask your questions in direct message by joining here. You do not have to ask questions on the timeline of this page. Apart from this, you can also ask questions on Aadhaar’s Twitter handle @Aadhaar_Care.

At the same time, users get the option of chatbox in UIDAI website. Through this, users can get answers to their complaints and questions related to Aadhaar. For this, you have to click on the ‘Ask Aadhaar’ chatbox icon on the home page of the website. Here you can ask any kind of question related to Aadhaar.