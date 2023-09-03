Asit Tripathy elected Bhubaneswar Club President for third consecutive time

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy has been elected as the President of Bhubaneswar Club yet again. This is the third consecutive win for Tripathy as the club president.

Election for the Bhubaneswar club president was held today and the results were declared in the evening following the counting of votes. Tripathy won the election after getting 921 votes out of 1136 votes. He defeated his contender Tapesh Ray, who polled just 207.

Likewise, Tripathy’s entire team won the election today. Pragati Mohanty won the Vice-President election while Ashok Kumar Mishra has been elected as the honorary secretary. Parthajeet Patnaik also won the Joint Secretary election. While speaking exclusively to Kalinga TV, Tripathy said, “Bhubaneswar City is considered as a growth centre because of different factors like progressive, industrial, technical and tourism. However, there were several deficiencies with regard to the standard of the premier club. But after I with my team took charge of the club two years ago we have so far added different facilities and our aim is to covert the Bhubaneswar Club to a club of a national standard.”

“Different new projects have been taken up and we aim to complete them as soon as possible and provide better facilities and opportunities in the club,” he added.

It is to be noted here that after his retired in December 2020, Tripathy was posted as Principal Advisor to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Chairman of Western Odisha Development Council.