Asiatic lioness gives birth to 3 cubs at Nandankanan Zoological Park

As the Asiatic lioness became mother for the first time it did not accept the cubs and feed them milk. Later, the zoo officials separated the cubs from it.

Bhubaneswar: An Asiatic lioness has reportedly given birth to three cubs at the Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) here today.

According to the Nandankanan authorities, the Asiatic lioness named ‘Riwa’ gave birth to the cubs. However, one of the cubs died soon after its birth while the health condition of the two other cubs is said to be fine.

Currently, the two cubs are kept safely under the surveillance of CCTV cameras.

