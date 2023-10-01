Asia U18 Rugby Sevens Championship 2023: Indian Women team featuring 2 from Odisha’s KISS win Silver medal

Taipei: It is a matter of great pride for the entire country that the Indian Women team featuring two from Odisha’s KISS University won the silver medal at the Asia U18 Rugby Sevens Championship 2023.

The two girls of KISS University who were part of the silver medal winning team are Ritu Majhi and Mamali Singh.

The Indian team played the final match against the Chinese Taipei team. However, they suffered the loss with a score line of 7/10. They had entered the summit clash by defeating UAE (10/5), Chinese Taipei (52/5), Thailand (22/19).

While Ritu Majhi is the Plus Two Arts 2nd Year student of KISS, Mamali Singh is studying in the Plus Two 1st year.

The Indian Men’s team that included two students from KISS – Dharmananda Biswal and Charan Hembram- ended their journey in the Championship being at the fourth place.

Meanwhile, Achyuta Samanta, the MP of Kandhamal and founder of KIIT (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology) & KISS (Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences) has congratulated them.