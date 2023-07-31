ASI retired from Puri of Odisha awarded 2yrs RI and Rs.10,000/- fine in DA case

Puri: Today Bhikshyakari Mohapatra, Ex-ASI (Retired), Gop police station in Puri district, who was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance has been awarded punishment.

The Special Judge Vigilance of Bhubaneswar has punished him for demanding and accepting bribe from a complainant to take prompt action in a case registered in Gop PS.

The said officer was convicted by Additional Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years and to pay a fine of Rs.10,000/- and in default of payment of fine.

The ex-ASI is to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of four months more for the offence U/s13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of P.C. Act,1988.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period one year and to pay a fine of Rs.10,000/- and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two months for the offence U/s 7 of the PC Act,1988.

Both the sentences are to run concurrently, said reports.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Bhikshyakari Mohapatra following his conviction.