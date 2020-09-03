Kendrapara: The Vigilance sleuths today caught Rajkanika police Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Baishnav Jena red-handed for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 5,000.

The accused has been identified as Baisnab Charan Behera.

He was arrested by Vigilance sleuths while taking the bribe from the complainant to clear the name of an accused from a case.

Sri Dibakar Sethi of Village- Gokarneswar to help the complainant and to eliminate the name of his (complainant) brother and sister-in-law from the Charge Sheet in Rajkanika P.S. Case No.123/20.

The bribe amount has been recovered and seized. In this connection Cuttack Vigilance PS Case No-11 dtd. 2.9.2020 has been registered. Further report follows.