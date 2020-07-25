Berhampur: Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Ganjam district, a frontline corona warrior body was left unattended for several hours outside the hospital.

The Corona warrior was identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Rabindranath Behera. He was posted at Bhanjanagar court. He was living in Beguniapada for a while.

Behera was unwell for the last four days, he was suffering from cold and fever and he had come to Kodala hospital for a check-up.

After his condition worsened he breathed his last in the Kodala Primary Health Centre (PHC).

The cop’s body was reportedly left unattended outside the hospital for hours as his family members, locals and medical staff were not ready to touch the body fearing that he succumbed to the deadly Coronavirus.

After, the incident was spotlighted, two journalists rescued the body wearing PPE kits for the final rites of the deceased.

Similarly, On July 24, four journalists performed last rites of a retired headmaster as neighbours stay away suspecting him COVIDM patient in Seragada village of Ganjam district.