Vikas Dubey Accomplice
Image Credits: IANS (representational pic)

ASI, 2 Home Guards Held For Accepting Bribe From ‘Ganja’ Smugglers

By KalingaTV Bureau

Malkangiri: Three persons including Mudulipada PS ASI and two home guards were arrested for allegedly demanding bribe from the Ganja smugglers.

According to reports, the police officers were on patrolling duty near Khairiput area of Malkangiri district on Aug 4 when they intercepted a vehicle and on checking found ganja being smuggled in the vehicle.

After receiving bribe the police officials let the vehicle go.

Following a complaint in this regard, an investgation was launched. Then a case was registered against the ASI  and two home guards.

Later, the trio has been arrested and will be court forwarded, Malkangiri SP has also suspended the three police officers for dereliction of duty.

 

 

