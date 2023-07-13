ASI, 2 constables transferred as accused flees custody in Odisha

An accused who had been arrested had escaped from the police station in Keonjhar district. This led to the transfer of 1 ASI, 2 constables.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
police suspended in odisha

Anandapur: An accused who had been arrested had escaped from the police station in Keonjhar district. This led to the transfer of one ASI and two constables.

According to reliable reports, an accused who had been arrested escaped from Anandapur police station in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

One ASI and two constables were transferred on Thursday, said reliable reports. The Keonjhar SP has transferred them from Anandpur police station.

Must Read

Anubhav-Barsha marital discord: Orissa HC issues directive…

AIIMS Bhubaneswar exec director cautions against rising…

Plus-2 Girl Student Found Dead with Throat Slit in Balangir

The three police officers have been transferred after the incident. Anandpur police arrested Amar Sahu of Fakirpur village of Anandpur police station on the charges of robbery from mobile and shop.

However, Amar sneaked out of the police station and somehow managed to escape. The police however nabbed him again from Fakirpur Beitrani Ghat.

Action has been taken in this incident and the ASI Anup Lubun and two constables Meenakshi Mallik and Brajkishore Naik, who were in charge then, have been transferred.

You might also like
State

Yet another car of Golden Baba worth Rs. 1cr seized by ED!

State

Bhubaneswar woman alleges mother-in-law spending nights with different men!

State

Odisha vigilance catches ASI in Bhubaneswar while taking bribe of Rs.15,000/-

State

Bahanaga train tragedy: 3 arrested railway officials undergo health checkup

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans