ASI, 2 constables transferred as accused flees custody in Odisha

Anandapur: An accused who had been arrested had escaped from the police station in Keonjhar district. This led to the transfer of one ASI and two constables.

According to reliable reports, an accused who had been arrested escaped from Anandapur police station in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

One ASI and two constables were transferred on Thursday, said reliable reports. The Keonjhar SP has transferred them from Anandpur police station.

The three police officers have been transferred after the incident. Anandpur police arrested Amar Sahu of Fakirpur village of Anandpur police station on the charges of robbery from mobile and shop.

However, Amar sneaked out of the police station and somehow managed to escape. The police however nabbed him again from Fakirpur Beitrani Ghat.

Action has been taken in this incident and the ASI Anup Lubun and two constables Meenakshi Mallik and Brajkishore Naik, who were in charge then, have been transferred.