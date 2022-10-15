Ashwini Vaishnaw to inaugurate India’s first aluminum freight rake from Bhubaneswar tomorrow

By Subadh Nayak
India’s first aluminum freight rake

Bhubaneswar: Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw will visit Odisha tomorrow.

During his visit, Vaishnaw will inaugurate India’s First Aluminum Freight Rake – BOBRNALHSM1 Wagon Rake at Bhubaneswar Railway Station.

According to reports, Vaishnaw will also review the ongoing Railway projects in Odisha at ECoR Headquarters, Rail Sadan in Chandrasekharpur of the State Capital City.

According to sources, Hindalco Industries has developed the all-aluminium railway wagon which is made from lightweight, high-strength aluminium alloys is 180-190 tonnes lighter than a steel rake.

