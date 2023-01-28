Ashram school student gives birth to baby girl in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: In a shocking and shameful incident, a 15-year-old student reportedly gave birth to a baby girl and now is undergoing treatment in a critical condition. The incident was reported from an ashram school in Sadar police station area of the district.

According to reports, the minor girl was admitted at the obstetrics and gynecology department of Keonjhar district headquarters after she complained of labour pain. Later, she gave birth to the baby girl on Wednesday.

The newborn was put in the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) after her condition became critical.

Meanwhile, police detained a man for interrogation after the girl’s mother filed a complaint at the Keonjhar Town Police Station.

On the other hand, locals have started to raise their fingers at the authorities of the ashram school over their ignorance about such a sensitive matter.

When approached, the Chief District Medical Office (CDMO) denied to give his comment in front of the camera, however, admitted that the newborn’s health condition is very critical.