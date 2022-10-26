ASEAN Representative team to visit Bhubaneswar today

Bhubaneswar: A group of representatives from Association of South East Asian Nation will reach the Capital City Bhubaneswar today. The team will meet the Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik.

CM Naveen Patnaik has visioned to make Odisha as an industrial hub and for that, he organised Investors’ Meet in India and foreign countries. Top industrial captains have shown interest for investment in Odisha.

As per reports, Ambassadors of ten countries like Myanmar, Philippines, Vietnam. Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore, etc, will be a part of the team. Various programmes have been arranged for the group of representatives of ASEAN.

In Odisha Investors’ Meet held in Delhi, CM Naveen Patnaik had invited the these nations for a visit to Odisha. Programmes have been arranged for the team for three days that are October 26, 27 and 28.

In accordance to CM Naveen Patnaik’s invitation, the team by keeping their words will arrive in Bhubaneswar today.

It is to be noted that, CM Naveen Patnaik is continuously organising Investors’ Meet to attract all the top industrial captains to invest in Odisha so that people will get all the facilities and it will help in development of the state.