As punishment, matron makes class IV student kneel down for 3 hours in Odisha school

Phulbani: A shocking incident has come to the fore in Odisha’s Kandhamal district, wherein a matron of a state-run model residential school allegedly forces a class IV student kneel down for three hours as punishment.

The incident occurred at the Sebashram School in Sainpada under K.Nuagan block in the district on February 21.

According to reports, Manisha Mallick, a class IV student of the residential school managed by the SC/ST department, begged permission from her matron Sucharita Nayak to watch TV as the day was a holiday on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Annoyed over Manisha’s wish to watch TV, the matron allegedly thrashed her and made the minor girl kneel down for three hours as a punishment.

The punishment was so severe that the minor girl couldn’t stand up and walk on her feet.

Later the girl was admitted to the Community Health Centre, K. Nuagan for treatment. Though the condition of the girl was improving she was still suffering severe pain on her both knees, sources said.

Speaking to media persons, Headmaster Debanand Pradhan expressed dismay on the punishment over the minor girl student at the school premises as the State government had declared all schools as no punishment zone.

On being informed, the District Welfare Officer (DWO) Seshadev Behera visited the school today and said that appropriate action will be taken against the accused matron.

Incidents of corporal punishments in government-run residential schools have been reported from different districts of the State in the recent past.