Odisha’s Sundargarh detects 20 new cases of Scrub Typhus, tally rises to 292

Sundargarh: With every passing day, cases of scrub typhus continue to rise in Odisha’s Sundargarh. As per the latest report from reliable sources, as many as 20 more people tested positive for Scrub Typhus on Saturday.

Around 74 samples were sent for testing on Friday. 20 out of which tested positive. This brings the total number of people infected with scrub typhus to 292.

Tragically, one person has already lost their life, and another individual is currently receiving critical care in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), as per the information given by the district health department.

Various measures are being taken to bring the situation under control. Massive awareness drives have been launched to sensitise people about the disease and how it can be kept at bay, according to the CDMO.

The CDMO has also advised people not to panic and to seek medical advice immediately if symptoms are seen in anyone.

While ASHA workers are creating awareness among people using the public address system, in rural areas, ‘pala’ shows are being organised to make people aware of the symptoms and treatment of the disease.

The chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Sundargarh DHH, Dr. Dharani Ranjan Satpathy said only awareness can save people’s lives.

Noteworthy, scrub typhus infection spreads through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites). The common symptoms of the disease include fever and a black inflamed mark on the skin called ‘eschar’. People who frequently visit farmland or forests are highly vulnerable to the infection.