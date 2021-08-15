As many as 1043 patients recover from Coronavirus in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1043 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on August 15, 2021 informed the Health & Family Welfare (H & FW)Department Odisha today.

According to the H & FW department, out of the total recoveres cases, 416 are from Khordha, 86 from Cuttack, 67 from Jajpur, 58 from Balasore, 57 from Jagatsinghpur, 46 from Puri, 32 from Mayurbhanj, 31 from Kendrapara, 26 from Angul, 20 from Bhadrak, 19 from Sundargarh, 17 from Kandhamal, 13 from Rayagada, 12 from Keonjhar, 10 from Dhenkanal, 9 from Nayagarh, 7 from Nabarangpur, 6 from Balangir, 5 from Ganjam, 5 from Jharsuguda, 5 from Koraput, 5 from Malkangiri, 3 from Boudh, 2 from Kalahandi, 1 from Bargarh, 1 from Nuapada and 84 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,78, 240.