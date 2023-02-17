Cuttack: Crime Branch Additional DG police Arun Bothra to meet Justice JP Das soon to apprise probe progress in Naba Das death case.

Gopal Das has been lodged at a special cell of the Choudwar Jail. The cell will be under 24-hour CCTV surveillance. Gopal Das, the accused of Odisha Health Minister Naba Das’s murder case, was shifted to Choudwar Jail in Cuttack from Jharsuguda jail amid tight security.

It is to be noted that Gopal spent his first night in Choudwar Jail in complete silence. He has been kept in the high security Cell Number 3. It is to be noted here that Gopal Das was shifted to Choudwar Jail after Jharsuguda JMFC Court gave the permission to shift him from Jharsuguda jail.

Manoj Chhabra, Police DG-Prisons informed that Gopal himself sought permission of the court to be transferred to Choudwar jail for security reasons. He sought the court’s permission when the Crime Branch produced him before it today.

Gopal Das’ statement was recorded under Section 164 (recording of statements and confessions) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the presence of the district magistrate. Earlier, his narco-analysis and polygraph tests were conducted at the Directorate of Forensic Science Lab (DFSL) in Gandhinagar of Gujarat. During the tests, he reportedly revealed the Crime Branch details about the murder case including the reason behind killing the Health Minister.

It is to be noted here that Das shot Naba Das in Jharsuguda on January 29 leading to his death at Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar.