Arun Bothra Assumes takes charge as Additional DG Of Crime Branch

Cuttack: Senior IPS officer Arun Bothra on Friday took charge as the Additional Director General of Police of the Criminal Investigation Department of Odisha Crime Branch.

Bothra, a 1996-batch IPS officer, assumed the charge of ADG Crime Branch from Sanjeeb Panda, who was posted as Director of Intelligence during the IPS rejig effected on April 29.

While speaking to the media persons after taking charge, Bothra said that he would work with the help of all staff and officials of the department and give emphasis on convictions.

It is to be noted here that Bothra will continue to discharge his duty as Transport Commissioner.