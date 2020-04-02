Painting the streets

Artists In Odisha’s Berhampur Paint Streets With Coronavirus Awareness Messages

By KalingaTV Bureau
Berhampur: The Coronavirus scare seems to have reached almost everyone.  Awareness drives are being organized almost every where.

But there are a few people who are still careless and not bothered about the lock down declared by the government.

They are seen roaming around on the streets with out any valid reason.

Coronavirus Awareness Messages Being Painted Across The Streets In Berhampur

To prevent these kinds of people the Berhampur Municipal Corporation has come up with a novel idea.

It has asked the Artists Association to draw and write coronavirus awareness messages on the streets across the city.

As soon as people come out on the streets they will notice these messages and pictures. This will create awareness and force people to stay home hope the Artist Association and The Municipal Corporation.

 

