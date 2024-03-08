Artha Tatwa Chit Fund case: ED seizes Rs 45 lakh, expensive car & gold during raids

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials reportedly seized an expensive car, over Rs 45 lakh cash and a huge quantity of gold during raids at multiple locations in Odisha.

The ED officials conducted simultaneous raids at eight locations in Odisha, including 5 in Bhubaneswar since Thursday in connection with the Artha Tatwa (AT) chit fund scam case.

During the searches, officials of the ED reportedly seized one SUV, Rs 15 lakh cash and around 700 grams of gold ornaments from the house of a contractor. Rs 30 lakh cash and some gold ornaments were also recovered form the house of another accused in the chit fund case.

The ED had earlier raided several places in connection with Artha Tatwa chit fund too and attached property worth more than Rs 133 crore.

Now the ED has again opened the AT chit fund file after getting information on involvement of other persons in this case, sources said.