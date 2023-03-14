Arrangements will be made for Matric dropouts to write supplementary exam: Odisha Minister

Bhubaneswar: As many as 13,058 students have dropped out of the Matric exams this year, informed School & Mass Education minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Tuesday.

While speaking in the Odisha Assembly today Dash said that over 45,000 students did not appear for the annual matric exams in 2021-22, which was 7.7 percent of the total 5.71 lakh students. However, this year’s dropout percentage till now is 2.5 percent as 13,058 students skipped the exam.

However, all possible efforts will be made to identify the dropout students and discussions will be held with their guardians to make them appear for the supplementary exams, the Minister added.