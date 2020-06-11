Around Rs 30 lakh fine collected for violation of mask and social distancing in Cuttack

Cuttack: The Commissionerate police has collected a whopping fine of around Rs 30 lakh from nearly 10,000 people for violation of mask and social distancing in Cuttack.

Informing about it, Cuttack DCP Akhileswar Singh said that while 9371 people have paid a fine of Rs 18,69,200 for not wearing masks, Rs 11,43,550 has been collected from 6180 people for violating the social distancing norms till date.

During enforcement of social distancing and using mask to contain COVID19 pandemic, as many as 228 and 278 persons were booked against each for violations under regulations of Odisha Urban Police Act-2003 (OUPA) within last 24 hours.

The Odisha government, in its bid to contain spread of coronavirus, has made it compulsory for the people across the State to wear mask and maintain social distancing while going outside their house.