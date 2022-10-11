Around 40 youths duped by Cyber fraudster in Rourkela

Rourkela: The grasp of the cyber fraudsters continues to hack peoples sleep in the state, in a case of a cyber-fraud more than 40 youths have been duped by the cyber fraudsters on the pretext of providing job in Rourkela of Odisha today.

According to reports, the accused assured the job seeking youths of proving a job at BSNL call centre and reportedly took money from each aspirant around Rs.1500 for registration through online payment applications.

Besides, the accused had also conducted interviews via Google meet. The accused also assured to provide jobs for the post of Customer executive, Data Operator etc.

Later, the aspirants did not get any further notification regarding job from the accused and they tried to contact the accused through a mail id provided by him, but the mail id was blocked.

After trying to contact the accused through several mediums, the aspirants were unable to contact the him and came to know that, they became the victims of cyber fraud.

Besides, the aspirants got the knowledge that, the accused was contacting every one through different phone numbers.

Later, the victims informed a local social worker regarding the matter and have knocked the door of Bhubaneswar Cyber Police station and lodged a complaint.

The cyber police has initiated a probe into the matter as per the victims compliant to nab the accused.