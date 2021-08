Around 100 Odisha Policemen, Fire Service personnel receive DGP’s Commendation Disc on Independence Day, Check full list

Bhubaneswar: Around 100 Odisha Policemen and Fire Service personnel have reportedly received DGP’s Commendation Disc from the Director-General of Police Abhay on the occasion of Independence Day today. They received the medal for their outstanding performance.

DGP Abhay gave away the police medal during an event held at the Police Bhawan in Bhubaneswar. The list of DGP Medalists includes some deceased police personnel.

Corona Warrior late Pramod Ku Das, Inspector, Puri district was posthumously conferred DGP’s Disc. This was accepted on his behalf by his son. Corona Warrior late Suresh Ch Choudhury, Havildar, Puri was posthumously conferred DGP’s Disc. This was accepted on his behalf by his wife. Corona Warrior late Malaya Ku Das, Havildar, Jagatsinghpur was posthumously conferred DGP’s Disc. This was accepted on his behalf by his wife. Corona Warrior late Biram Soren, Constable, Mayurbhanj was posthumously conferred DGP’s Disc. This was accepted on his behalf by his wife. Corona Warrior late Dhobei Ch Behera, Constable, UPD BBSR was posthumously conferred DGP’s Disc. This was accepted on his behalf by his wife. Corona Warrior late Hemanta Ku Pradhan, Sepoy, OSAP 7th Battalion was posthumously conferred DGP’s Disc. This was accepted on his behalf by his wife. Corona Warrior late Manoj Ku Bhoi, Sepoy, SS Bn., Bhubaneswar was posthumously conferred DGP’s Disc. This was accepted on his behalf by his wife. Narasingha Bhol, IG, CR, Cuttack was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Anil Kumar Patra, OPS (SAG), AIG, Vigilance Directorate, Cuttack was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Shri Prakash Kumar Naik, OPS-I, Addl. SP, Vigilance Cell, Cuttack was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Naresh Kumar Patel, Dy. Commandant, Security Wing, Special Branch, Bhubaneswar was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Tapas Chandra Pradhan, Asst. Commissioner of Police, UPD Cuttack was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Suvendu Kumar Sinha, SDPO, Nayagarh district was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Abani Kumar Mohanty, Dy. SP, Special Branch, Bhubaneswar was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Chintamani Patra, Dy. SP, Special Branch, Bhubaneswar was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Narendra Kumar Behera, Dy. SP, CID-CB, Cuttack was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Rajanikanta Samal, Dy. SP, Jagatsinghpur district was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Vishnu Prasad Pati, Dy. SP, Berhampur Police district was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Pradyumna Kumar Dwibedy, Dy. SP, Vigilance Cell, Cuttack was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Santosh Kumar Biswal, Asst. Commandant, 6th Bn., Cuttack was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Umakanta Pradhan, Inspector, UPD Bhubaneswar was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Sabyasachi Malla, Inspector, Ganjam district was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Shreen Akhtar, Inspector, Vigilance Directorate, Cuttack was conferred DGP’s Disc for her outstanding performance. Gokula Ranjan Das, Inspector, Puri district was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Suchitra Birya Das, Inspector, Cuttack district was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Tapan Kumar Nayak, Inspector, Kendrapara district was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Ajay Sudarshna Bage, Inspector, Mayurbhanj district was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Rabindra Kumar Biswal, Inspector, Special Intelligent Wing, Bhubaneswar was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Sarada Prasanna Pradhan, Inspector, Special Branch, Bhubaneswar was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Kalandi Sethi, Subedar, SOG, Bhubaneswar was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Manas Kumar Mohapatra, Subedar, Special Intelligent Wing, Bhubaneswar was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Prakash Chandra Majhi, SI, Angul district was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Raja Kishore Behera, SI, Khurda district was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Niranjana Behera, SI, UPD Bhubaneswar was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Ranjita Kumar Muni, SI, Kandhamal district was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Suresh Chandra Behera, SI, Angul district was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Manoj Kumar Sahoo, SI (Armed), SOG, Bhubaneswar was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Laxmikanta Nayak, SI (Armed), SOG, Bhubaneswar was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Dillip Kumar Singh, ASI, CID-CB, Cuttack was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Alekha Kumar Jena, ASI, UPD Bhubaneswar was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Biswanath Mallick, ASI, Special Intelligent Wing, Bhubaneswar was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Purusottam Behera, ASI, Deogarh district was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Kamaraju Reddy, ASI, Special Branch, Bhubaneswar was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Debadatta Bhukta, Havildar Major, PTC, Angul was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Janmejaya Nayak, Havildar, SOG, Bhubaneswar was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Kisan Darjee, Havildar, SOG, Bhubaneswar was conferred DGP’s Disc his outstanding performance. Ranjit Thapa, Havildar, BPSPA, Bhubaneswar was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Chitta Ranjan Garnaik, Havildar, SOG, Bhubaneswar was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Dhabaleswar Nayak, Havildar, SOG, Bhubaneswar was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Tapas Kumar Hota, Havildar, SOG, Bhubaneswar was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Tophan Behera, Havildar, UPD Cuttack was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Lizina Barik, Constable, UPD Bhubaneswar was conferred DGP’s Disc for her outstanding performance. Jaidev Behera, Constable, Special Intelligent Wing, Bhubaneswar was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Sujit Kumar Nayak, Constable, Special Intelligent Wing, Bhubaneswar was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Subrat Pradhan, Constable, Special Intelligent Wing, Bhubaneswar was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Laxmikanta Barada, Constable, Nayagarh district was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Umakanta Nayak, Constable, Balasore district was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Aswinikanta Sahu, Constable, Angul district was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Bijaya Kumar Sunasagada, Constable, Gajapati district was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Krishna Chandra Mahankuda, Constable (APR), Berhampur Police district was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Saroj Kumar Sahu, Constable (APR), Kandhamal district was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Kartika Kanhar, Constable (APR), Kandhamal district was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Tapan Kumar Pradhan, Constable (APR), Kandhamal district was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Janemjaya Bal, Constable (APR), Bhadrak district was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Pankaj Kumar Goudo, Constable (OR), Ganjam district was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Madan Naik, Commando, SOG, Bhubaneswar was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Rabindra Saw, Commando, SOG, Bhubaneswar was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Jasobanta Narayan Mallick, Sepoy, Special Intelligent Wing, Bhubaneswar was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Ashis Amat, Sepoy, Special Intelligent Wing, Bhubaneswar was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Belarsen Pradhan, OAPF, Kandhamal district was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Ganapati Majhi, OAPF, Special Intelligent Wing, Bhubaneswar was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance. Ramachandra Kanhar, OAPF, Special Intelligent Wing, Bhubaneswar was conferred DGP’s Disc for his outstanding performance.

Likewise, for the first time in the history of Odisha Fire Service D.G.P. Fire Services M. Akhaya, awarded D.G.’s Fire Service Disc to Odisha Fire Service personnel who have rendered exceptional and Meritorious Service.

The following 25 officers/personnel were awarded DG’s FS Disc.

Name of Officer/ personnel Designation