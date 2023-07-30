Army officer dies by suicide in Ganjam’s Bhanjanagar

Ganjam: In a distressing incident, an army officer was found hanging from ceiling at his residence. The incident took place at a house in Dasipur Village in the Bhanjanagar area of the district.

His lifeless body was discovered by his family members. The deceased has been identified as Umacharan Swain.

Reportedly, Swain has come to his hometown on leave to spend some time with his family. The reason behind his alleged suicide is said to be disturbances within the family.

The local police have initiated an investigation into the matter. Further details awaited.