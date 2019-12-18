Army Jawan Wanted For Rape Surrenders Before Police In Odisha

Army Jawan Wanted For Rape Surrenders Before Police In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sundargarh: A jawan of Indian Army who was wanted in connection with rape of a tribal girl on pretext of marriage today surrendered before the Lahunipada police station in the district.

The accused has been identified as Birendra Samad. Police said that the accused has kept physical relationship with the girl promising her to marry. “The accused has also promised her a job. The accused, however later ditched the girl for which she had lodged a formal police complaint two months ago,” said a police official.

The accused escaped from the village after a case was registered against him. “ He will be forwarded to the court after medical examination,” added the police official.

