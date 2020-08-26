Army jawan murdered in Ganjam district of Odisha

Bhanjanagar: An army jawan was allegedly murdered by a group of people in Bhanjanagar area of Ganjam district in Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjan Nahak of Sahaspur village.

As per reports, the Army jawas was murdered in Badula village under Gangpur Police limits in the night of August 19.

The jawan had come to his village for one month in a holiday trip. He was supposed to return to his Army Regiment on August 24. On the fateful day he went to Badula village after two of his friends called him to go with them where he was killed.

A case was lodged in Gangpur Police station following the incident. Police have arrested 8 persons in this connection and further investigation is underway.