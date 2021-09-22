Arms Dealer Arrested In Bhubaneswar, Ammunitions Seized

By WCE 2
gun dealer arrested
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: An arms dealer has been arrested from Bharatpur area of Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha.

On getting the information from a reliable source, the Bharatpur police raided a premises and arrested one person.

They were allegedly plotting to commit a loot when the police barged in. The police arrested one person in connection.

The police seized one gun, three bullets and other incriminating material.

The investigation is still underway, further details are awaited.

