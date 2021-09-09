Armed Miscreants shoot Cuttack based businessman in broad daylight

Cuttack: Two unidentified armed miscreants have shot a businessman at Athanga in Kandarpur area of Cuttack in broad daylight on Thursday.

Reportedly, the two miscreants were on a bike on the roads of Kandarpur and shot the businessman to his leg.

The locals, who were present at the spot, rushed the injured businessman to S.C.B. Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack for immediate medical treatment.

The actual cause behind the attack and identity of the injured has not yet been ascertained.

On getting the information, the local police have initiated a probe into the matter to apprehend the unidentified armed miscreants.

