Armed miscreants loot shop in Angul of Odisha

Angul: An armed loot has taken place from a shop in Angul district of Odisha on Monday, the act has been caught on CCTV.

According to reports, Ma Satsi Bhandar shop near Tarini Temple in Angul district under Kuyo Tardhana police station was looted.

As much as Rs. 60,000/- in cash and a computer has been looted.

At around 8 pm yesterday the shop owner Amar Sahu and his father were sitting in the shop when six robbers on two bikes came and suddenly attacked them.

Amar’s father was injured in the robbers’ attack. His leg and back were injured.

A written complaint has been filed in Sadar police station. The police are investigating based on the CCTV footage.