Armed miscreants loot man in Nayagarh of Odisha

By Sudeshna Panda 0
loot in Nayagarh
Graphical Representation

Nayagarh: A man has been looted in Nayagarh district of Odisha on Tuesday. According to reports, the man was returning home in a car.

It is noteworthy that, the man was returning home in a car with his mother when the loot took place.

Miscreants armed with guns and sharp weapons were involved in the loot that took place in front of the Khuntuband Jail.

A complaint has been filed in Nayagarh sadar police station. The exact amount of cash and jewellery looted from the man is yet to be aascertained.

Further details awaited.

 

