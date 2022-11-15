Armed miscreants loot man in Nayagarh of Odisha
Nayagarh: A man has been looted in Nayagarh district of Odisha on Tuesday. According to reports, the man was returning home in a car.
It is noteworthy that, the man was returning home in a car with his mother when the loot took place.
Miscreants armed with guns and sharp weapons were involved in the loot that took place in front of the Khuntuband Jail.
A complaint has been filed in Nayagarh sadar police station. The exact amount of cash and jewellery looted from the man is yet to be aascertained.
Further details awaited.