Armed miscreants loot jewellery worth over Rs 12 Crore from gold showroom in Jajpur

Jajpur: Armed and masked miscreants reportedly looted jewellery worth over Rs 12 Crore from a showroom in Odisha’s Jajpur districts this afternoon.

As many as seven miscreants reportedly reached the Senco Gold & Diamonds showroom located at Vyasanagar in Jajpur Road. Two of them entered the showroom posing as customers. Later, they made phone calls to their team members following which three others entered the jewellery showroom while two others were standing outside.

All of a sudden, they attacked the security guard and snatched his gun and threatened the staff with their weapons and looted the gold ornaments between 1.45 PM to 2.15 PM.

The looters, who fled the spot along with the hard disks of the CCTV cameras installed inside the business establishment, also allegedly attacked two employees as they protested the robbery.

Sources said that the looters are assumed to be from outside the State as they were speaking in Hindi while threatening the staff of the Senco Gold & Diamonds showroom.

On being informed, a team of police along with the Jajpur Superintendent of Police (SP) reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

Police also have started checking vehicles in the locality to trace the miscreants. Besides, they are verifying the CCTV cameras installed near the jewellery showroom with the aim to identify the bikes which the robbers used to loot the ornaments.

The robbery from the showroom, which is situated above the Hero bike showroom and opposite a petrol pump, has left everyone stunned as it took place not only in broad daylight but also from one of the populated locations of the town.