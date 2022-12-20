Armed miscreants loot ATM in Rairangpur of Odisha

Rairangpur: Armed miscreants have looted lakhs of rupees from an ATM in Rairangpur area of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha on Monday.

The miscreants allegedly looted the ATM by cutting the shutters of ATM late last night. The incident has been reported from Moranda village of Rairangpur Balda police station.

It is found that the miscreants have looted as much as 4 lakh rupees from the ATM.

It is worth mentioning that, the miscreants pointed guns at the ATM guard and the complex owner, beat them up and then and effected the loot.

The local police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter.