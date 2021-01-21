Arka Kumar Das Mohapatra Appointed As VC Of Odisha State Open University

Sambalpur: Arka Kumar Das Mohapatra appointed as Vice Chancellor Of Odisha State Open University (OSOU) in Sambalpur district of Odisha.

In exercise of the powers conferred by Sub Section (1) read with Sub Section (5) of Section 10 of Odisha State Open University Act, 2014 (Odisha Act of 2015) the Honble Governor and Chancellor has appointed Prof. Arka Kumar Das Mohapatra as Vice Chancellor of Odisha State Open University, Sambalpur

The appointment has been made for a period of three years with effect from the date he assumes office as such or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Prof. Das Mohapatra is presently working as Professor of Business Administration in Sambalpur University.

