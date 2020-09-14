Arjuna Awardee ace sprinter Dutee Chand felicitated in Odisha’s Bargarh

Bargarh: Ace sprinter Dutee Chand was felicitated in Bargarh of Odisha on Monday. After getting the Arjuna Award, this is for the first time that she visited Bargarh.

As per reports, Chand was felicitated at the Agragami Yuvak Sangha by members of different organisations.

As per sources, since her former coach was from Bargarh earlier Dutee had practised here for some time. Hence, once she gets an award, she uses to visit Bargarh.

Dutee said, “Earlier parents were asking their wards only to focus on studies, but they should also encourage their wards for Sports. You can see, after becoming a successful Sportsperson I have achieved many thing.” She also thanked KISS and KIIT Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta for always helping her out to come up as an international sports person.